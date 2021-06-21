Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Lima COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0aSKsoV700

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(LIMA, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lima have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lima:

2620 W Breese Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 991-0010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3298 Elida Rd

Meijer

Phone: 419-331-6410

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

506 W Market St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-222-7797

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

302 W Robb Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-229-5846

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1415 Bellefontaine Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-228-2296

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3710 Shawnee Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-991-2867

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3230 W Elm St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-221-3679

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1150 Greely Chapel Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 419-222-4050

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

701 N Cable Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 419-222-9462

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2366 Harding Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 419-222-1600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2450 Allentown Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-224-3168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2400 Harding Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-222-4466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Lima News Flash

Lima News Flash

Lima, OH
21
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Lima, OH
Lima, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

US buys 200 million additional doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

The US Government has acquired another 200 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and holds an option to procure other Covid-19 vaccine candidates produced by the company. The latest contract takes the doses procured by the US Government to a total of 500 million. Of this, 110 million doses are...
Pharmaceuticalsbolnews.com

What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine. The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases. This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Delta Variant – Vaccine Effectiveness and Risks

The COVID-19 Delta variant is also known as B.1.167.2, a sub-lineage of B.1.167. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first detected the variant in India at the end of last year. Recent analysis from Scotland implied that the risk of hospitalization doubled after the infection with Delta (compared...
Industryabc10.com

Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?. Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal. "There was a study that came out recently that showed that...
Public HealthAS.com

Coronavirus US: Pfizer vs Moderna vaccine side effects

The national push to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible is continuing, with many states offering various incentives and lucrative lotteries to encourage the unvaccinated to get a shot. One reason some people have given for vaccine hesitancy is the possible side effects, but what are they and how...
Ooltewah, TNWTVC

Health Dept. identifies COVID-19 cluster at Ooltewah restaurant

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. - The Hamilton County Health Department (HCHD) has identified a COVID-19 cluster at an Ooltewah restaurant. HCHD epidemiology manager Bev Fulbright told us Monday that the cluster was located at the Local Goat, just off Interstate 75. A cluster is defined as two or more confirmed or probable...
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extremely rare’ adverse event under study, Fauci says

Immunologists are looking into whether the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 vaccines can possibly result in an "extremely rare" adverse event, such as an autoimmune reaction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said the number of overall adverse events among the millions of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.
PharmaceuticalsFox News

Possible Vaccine Side-effect Raises CDC Concern

Last week, following over 300 reported cases of heart inflammation in young people following their COVID-19 vaccinations, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky declared the agency will meet this week to review these cases. Dr. Walensky explained these cases are rare but she still would like to convene researchers to discuss the evidence linking the COVID vaccine and myocarditis in young people. Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marty Makary joins to discuss concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus, his concerns about the connection between the dosage of the COVID vaccine and heart inflammation, the new paperback edition of his book, “The Price We Pay” and its lessons that can be applied to today’s health care problems.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Cuba encouraged by early trials of homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

HAVANA, June 19 (Reuters) - Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62% efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, citing preliminary data from late phase trials. Cuba, which has a decades-old reputed biotech sector, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 may be 'engineered virus: Fauci

Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): US top coronavirus advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday (local time) said that COVID-19 could be a lab-invented illness as acknowledged by scientists in February 2020. Fauci said that he was open to the coronavirus lab leak theory all along, saying acknowledged COVID-19 "could possibly...
Public HealthNPR

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.