Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Poughkeepsie, NY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Poughkeepsie

Posted by 
Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0aSKsncO00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Poughkeepsie have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Poughkeepsie:

2503 South Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (845) 462-2791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

722 Dutchess Turnpike

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (845) 452-7117

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2585 South Rd

Price Chopper Pharmacy 129

Phone: 845-790-0150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

40 Vassar Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-462-9773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

238 Hooker Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-486-6166

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

Rite Aid, 129 South Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-473-4820

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

709 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-471-1190

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3350 North Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-452-6153

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2540 South Rd

Stop & Shop

Phone: 845-483-9003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Friday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Visit source for more information

704 Freedom Plains Rd A1

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-452-2689

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

827 Dutchess Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-486-4041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2024 South Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-296-1804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
52
Followers
174
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Poughkeepsie, NY
Health
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Public HealthNew York Post

Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

She gave them a false sense of immunity. A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine. Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was “a reasonable suspicion” that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Cardinal who said COVID vaccine contained microchip now on ventilator

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”
deseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
CancerMedicalXpress

Study finds existing drugs that can kill SARS-CoV2 in cells

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers worldwide have been looking for ways to treat COVID-19. And while the COVID-19 vaccines represent the best measure to prevent the disease, therapies for those who do get infected remain in short supply. A new groundbreaking study from U-M reveals several drug contenders already in use for other purposes—including one dietary supplement—that have been shown to block or reduce SARS-CoV2 infection in cells.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Atlanta: 1. 1455 Moreland Ave SE (404) 622-1819; 2. 1943 Peachtree Rd (404) 351-4932; 3. 2350 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE (404) 486-7289; 4. 3615 Clairmont Rd (404) 320-6658; 5. 680 Ponce De Leon Ave NE (404) 892-1164; 6. 2830
Cleveland, OHnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Clinic now offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland Clinic is now scheduling a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for patients who are immunocompromised. The health system’s announcement comes after U.S. health officials authorized a third dose for individuals with compromised immune systems who have already received their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. An extra dose has not been approved for immunocompromised patients who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Healthromper.com

When Her Son Died Of Covid-19, This Mom Hosted A Vaccine Drive At His Funeral

After losing her son to Covid-19, one Louisiana mother is hoping to spare others the heartbreak she’s experienced. Betty Antoine hosted a Covid-19 vaccine drive at her son’s funeral, urging those who, like her son, had initially turned down the vaccine to reconsider their decision. Antoine’s 46-year-old son Brandon Haynes died of Covid-19 on June 9.
Public HealthNews-Democrat

Cardinal who has criticized vaccines placed on ventilator with COVID in Wisconsin

Former St. Louis archbishop Raymond Leo Burke has been placed on a ventilator just days after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Burke, who has reportedly spread misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, first said he tested positive Aug. 10. At the time, he said he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”
Posted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
knowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Posted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy