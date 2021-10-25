CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Poughkeepsie Voice
Poughkeepsie Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSKsncO00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Poughkeepsie have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Poughkeepsie:

2503 South Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (845) 462-2791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

722 Dutchess Turnpike

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (845) 452-7117

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2585 South Rd

Price Chopper Pharmacy 129

Phone: 845-790-0150

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

40 Vassar Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-462-9773

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

238 Hooker Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-486-6166

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

Rite Aid, 129 South Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-473-4820

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

709 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-471-1190

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3350 North Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 845-452-6153

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2540 South Rd

Stop & Shop

Phone: 845-483-9003

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

704 Freedom Plains Rd A1

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-452-2689

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

827 Dutchess Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-486-4041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2024 South Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 845-296-1804

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie Voice

Poughkeepsie, NY
114
Followers
329
Post
13K+
Views
