Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Saturday

Posted by 
Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0pSv_0aSKsmjf00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(INDIO, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Indio have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Indio:

42150 A Jackson St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 347-0326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

82-270 CA-111

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 342-2008

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

49908 Jefferson St

Ralphs Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 771-4524

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

82451 CA-111

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-342-7076

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

47985 Monroe St BLDG A

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-347-3646

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

82900 Ave 42

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-347-3524

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

44100 Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-772-2759

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

80925 US Highway 111

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-347-8274

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

82955 Ave 48 BLDG B

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-342-2031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

82-491 Ave 42

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-262-8004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

44100 Jefferson St Ste F

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:21 PDT

Phone: 760-895-6030

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Indio Voice

Indio Voice

Indio, CA
35
Followers
68
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Indio, CA
Health
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
PharmaceuticalsNewsday

Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based in Canada, tweeted that she received a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine "to top off the J&J vaccine I received in April," citing a number of unanswered questions about how protective the one-dose shot is against the ultra-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
newschain

Covid-19 vaccines offer ‘high levels’ of protection for immunosuppressed

Covid-19 vaccines offer high levels of protection for most people with underlying health conditions or who are immunosuppressed, Public Health England (PHE) has said. New data from more than one million people in at-risk groups found that overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease was around 60% after one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech jabs, and did not fall substantially with age.
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

ECRMC issues COVID warning, advises vaccinations

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center’s CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, along with Dr. Christian Tomaszewski, addressed the community once again through Facebook Live Friday, July 9, to warn about the rise in COVID-19 cases and cases of the Delta variant due to lessened restrictions, more community gatherings, and lack of mask wearing.
Pharmaceuticalsmynews13.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Pharmaceuticalsquillette.com

Looking for COVID-19 ‘Miracle Drugs’? We Already Have Them. They’re Called Vaccines

Bret Weinstein, a former professor of biology at Evergreen State College, is best known for being hounded off his own campus in 2017 by a horde of social-justice zombies who themselves seemed to resemble nothing so much as a lab accident gone wrong. Having become a martyr of hyper-progressive ideological mania, Weinstein resigned, sued, won, starred in a documentary about the experience, and embarked upon a new career as a podcaster.
Public Healthwesm913.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Industrywfmynews2.com

Verify: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect from the Delta COVID Variant?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our Verify question: Does the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the COVID Delta variant?. Our sources: Infectious disease doctor, Shirin Mazumder of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and a study published in the Lancet, a weekly medical journal. "There was a study that came out recently that showed that...
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC: Vaccinated Teachers, Students Can Skip Masks This Fall

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When schools open their doors this fall, teachers and students who are vaccinated can enter without masks, according to new guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The relaxed recommendation comes as a national vaccination campaign in which...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy