COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Morgantown have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Morgantown:

496 High St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (304) 284-0499

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5001 University Town Centre Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (304) 599-5581

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Mountaineer Mall, 130 Green Bag Road Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 304-292-0385

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

350 Patteson Drive Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 599-8316

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

1851 Earl L Core Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (304) 296-0657

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

500 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 285-6781

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

5045 University Town Centre Dr Sams Club

Phone: 304-598-3042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

405 Fairmont Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-296-2547

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

897 Chestnut Ridge Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-598-2534

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

5605 University Town Centre Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 304-598-3239

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.