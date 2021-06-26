Cancel
Decatur, IL

COVID-19 vaccine: Decatur sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Decatur Today
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSKsiCl00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DECATUR, IL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Decatur have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Decatur:

570 N Fairview Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 422-1570

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1595 E Cantrell St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (217) 429-4248

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3070 N Water St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:21 PDT

Phone: (217) 877-1327

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

255 1st Dr W

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (217) 428-1778

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1818 S Airport Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (217) 864-5912

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

420 1st Dr W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-422-3801

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1311 IL-48

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-429-1988

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

225 E Ash Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-872-1758

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4995 US-36

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-864-9866

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

625 W Pershing Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 217-875-2751

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4224 Prospect Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-875-0016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4625 E Maryland St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 217-864-6927

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

