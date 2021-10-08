CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0aSKsefr00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(MISSOULA, MT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Missoula, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Missoula:

1902 Brooks St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (406) 728-1380

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

2420 N Reserve St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (406) 728-9463

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

2230 27th Ave

Granite Pharmacy Missoula

Phone: (406) 926-2940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed

301 W Alder St

Missoula City-County Health Department

Phone: (406) 258-3167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

3800 S Russell St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-7717

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2205 Oxford St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-5127

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

1003 E Broadway St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-6163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2230 N Reserve St

Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-728-1118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2100 Brooks St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 406-728-2089

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2527 N Reserve St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 406-543-1163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3555 Mullan Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 406-829-8489

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Sweden halts use of Moderna's COVID vaccine in under 30s

Stockholm — Sweden's Public Health Agency on Wednesday recommended a temporary halt to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine among young adults, citing concerns over rare side effects to the heart. It said the pause should initially be in force until December 1, explaining that it had received evidence of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis).
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Two Doses of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Effectively Prevent COVID-19 Hospitalization for at Least 6 Months

Vaccine efficacy was 93% against the Delta variant at 1 month after the 2-dose vaccine regimen, although it fell to 53% after 4 months. New research published in The Lancet has found that the efficacy of the 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech against COVID-19-related hospitalization for all variants remains high for at least 6 months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Johnson & Johnson Asks FDA For Clearance For COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. J&J said Tuesday it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. The U.S. government last month authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in vulnerable groups. A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both J&J and Moderna vaccines. It’s part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to boost protection amid the delta variant and potential waning of vaccine strength. Medical providers in Western Pennsylvania began administering booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last week after approval was given.  (TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEL 1150AM

Booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine: What's the difference?

Booster shots of COVID-19 and third doses of the vaccine aren't to be confused. While both have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for certain populations and certain vaccines, knowing the difference is critical. Booster shots--Pfizer only. The Centers for Disease Control has separated its recommendations into...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
