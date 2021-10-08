Missoula vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(MISSOULA, MT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Missoula, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Missoula:

1902 Brooks St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (406) 728-1380

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm

2420 N Reserve St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (406) 728-9463

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

2230 27th Ave Granite Pharmacy Missoula

Phone: (406) 926-2940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sunday: closed

301 W Alder St Missoula City-County Health Department

Phone: (406) 258-3167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

3800 S Russell St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-7717

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2205 Oxford St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-5127

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

1003 E Broadway St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-549-6163

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2230 N Reserve St Osco Pharmacy

Phone: 406-728-1118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm

2100 Brooks St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 406-728-2089

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

2527 N Reserve St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 406-543-1163

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

3555 Mullan Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 406-829-8489

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.