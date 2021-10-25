CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Vaccine database: Mansfield sites that have it on hand

Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSKsa8x00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(MANSFIELD, OH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Mansfield have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mansfield:

1049 W 4th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 529-6001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1240 Park Ave W

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (419) 528-1862

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1060 Ashland Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (419) 589-3693

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Lexington Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:53 PDT

Phone: (419) 756-7023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1075 Ashland Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-589-8843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

875 Lexington Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-756-1224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

355 E Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-884-6107

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1000 Park Ave W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 419-529-3790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

359 N Lexington-Springmill Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-529-2950

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2485 Possum Run Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-756-2850

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

