COVID-19 vaccine: Mansfield sites that have it on hand

(MANSFIELD, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Mansfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mansfield:

1049 W 4th St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 529-6001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1240 Park Ave W Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 528-1862

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1060 Ashland Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 589-3693

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1500 Lexington Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:44 PDT

Phone: (419) 756-7023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1075 Ashland Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 419-589-8843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

875 Lexington Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 419-756-1224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

355 E Main St Rite Aid

Phone: 419-884-6107

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1000 Park Ave W Walgreens Co.

Phone: 419-529-3790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

359 N Lexington-Springmill Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-529-2950

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2485 Possum Run Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:41 PDT

Phone: 419-756-2850

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.