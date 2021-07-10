Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mansfield, OH

COVID-19 vaccine: Mansfield sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnAxB_0aSKsa8x00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(MANSFIELD, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Mansfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Mansfield:

1049 W 4th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 529-6001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1240 Park Ave W

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 528-1862

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1060 Ashland Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 589-3693

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Lexington Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:19:44 PDT

Phone: (419) 756-7023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1075 Ashland Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-589-8843

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

875 Lexington Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-756-1224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

355 E Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-884-6107

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1000 Park Ave W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 419-529-3790

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

359 N Lexington-Springmill Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 419-529-2950

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2485 Possum Run Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:14:41 PDT

Phone: 419-756-2850

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
53
Followers
64
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mansfield, OH
Health
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Public Healthkdal610.com

U.S. administers 332.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 332,345,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 385,495,790 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 331,651,464 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July...
Pharmaceuticalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?

Should people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine consider getting a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna?. The idea recently entered public discussion. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist based in Canada, tweeted that she received a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine “to top off the J&J vaccine I received in April,” citing a number of unanswered questions about how protective the one-dose shot is against the ultra-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

U.S. Surgeon General Says Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Protect People Against Delta Variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
Public HealthWebMD

Doctors Office Favored COVID Vaccine Site for Unvaccinated

June 18, 2021 -- More than half of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to get a COVID-19 shot at their doctor’s office, according to the results of a new national survey. The survey results also underscore the ongoing problem of vaccine hesitancy, showing that about a third of Americans don't plan to get a shot and 70% of the unvaccinated are hesitant to get one.
Public Healthcapradio.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Pharmaceuticalsmynews13.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TIME

I Got a J&J Vaccine. Should I Get a Booster Shot as Delta Spreads?

Welcome to COVID Questions, TIME’s advice column. We’re trying to make living through the pandemic a little easier, with expert-backed answers to your toughest coronavirus-related dilemmas. While we can’t and don’t offer medical advice—those questions should go to your doctor—we hope this column will help you sort through this stressful and confusing time. Got a question? Write to us at covidquestions@time.com.
KidsPosted by
NJ.com

When can kids get the COVID vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this month he is “cautiously optimistic” that children under 12 can get the COVID vaccine by Thanksgiving. “We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we’re speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s “New Day” this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy