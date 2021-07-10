Cancel
Charleston, WV

Charleston vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSKsS2100

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(CHARLESTON, WV) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Charleston have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Charleston:

1327 Plaza East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:39 PDT

Phone: (304) 343-9497

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

5101 MacCorkle Ave SE

Drug Emporium

Phone: 304-925-8022

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5717 MacCorkle Ave SE

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:22:07 PDT

Phone: (304) 925-8400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

500 Delaware Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 342-6916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1100 Fledderjohn Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (304) 342-8832

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 Goff Mountain Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-769-0590

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

655 Washington St W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-342-1798

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1301 Washington St E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-346-9382

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1015 Bridge Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-344-2030

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6401 Sissonville Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-984-9597

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3801 MacCorkle Ave SE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-925-2168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

