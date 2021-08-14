Cancel
Merced, CA

Vaccine database: Merced sites that have it on hand

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 23 hours ago
(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(MERCED, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Merced have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Merced:

1970 Yosemite Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (209) 726-4113

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1445 R St

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 06:16:58 PDT

Phone: 209-725-5030

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1158 W Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 209-383-2404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

3142 G St

Rite Aid

Phone: 209-383-9086

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

330 E 13th St

Valley Prescription And Compounding Pharmacy

Phone: (209) 722-5765

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

1640 R St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-722-1645

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3098 G St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 209-385-3438

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

3055 Loughborough Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 209-384-1275

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Merced, CA
With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

