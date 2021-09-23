CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0aSKsPNq00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Daytona Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Daytona Beach:

101 S Ridgewood Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:23 PDT

Phone: (386) 255-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2630 LPGA Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 281-6780

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Beville Rd #300

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 255-4226

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

2595 N Atlantic Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 677-1073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Friday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

1460 Cornerstone Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 386-760-3330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2620 S Nova Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-767-9731

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 S Ridgewood Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-255-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3004 S Atlantic Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-788-6344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2679 N Atlantic Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-672-2008

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1101 Beville Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 386-760-7880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

