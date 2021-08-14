Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Vaccine database: Daytona Beach sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0aSKsPNq00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Daytona Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Daytona Beach:

101 S Ridgewood Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (386) 255-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2630 LPGA Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 281-6780

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Beville Rd #300

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 255-4226

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2595 N Atlantic Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 677-1073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1460 Cornerstone Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 386-760-3330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2620 S Nova Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-767-9731

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 S Ridgewood Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-255-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3004 S Atlantic Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-788-6344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2679 N Atlantic Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-672-2008

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1101 Beville Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 386-760-7880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
169
Followers
155
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Daytona Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Pharmaceuticalscbs4indy.com

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

INDIANAPOLIS — The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted to allow a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those with compromised immune systems. The new guidance comes just one day after the FDA amended its original Emergency Use Authorization to say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened...
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Pharmaceuticalskfornow.com

Mayo Clinic Study Questions Effectiveness of COVID Vaccines

COVID vaccine effectiveness - Illustration from Annelise Capossela and Axios. (KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021 – As reported on the news website AXIOS, August 11, 2021) A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer’s — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials.
Pharmaceuticalswesternmassnews.com

CVS pharmacies to distribute third shot of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--CVS pharmacies will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible immunocompromised people beginning today. The drugstore chain said people are now able to schedule vaccination appointments on CVS.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cleveland: 1. 6301 Harvard Ave (216) 271-0970; 2. 10825 Kinsman Rd (216) 752-8656; 3. 7939 Day Dr 440-888-7392; 4. 6512 Franklin Blvd 216-281-6100; 5. 5411 Superior Ave 216-431-5643; 6. 10502 St Clair Ave. 216-451-9027; 7. 10090 Chester Ave 216-721-2020;
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Nurse Is Suspected Of Replacing Covid Vaccines With Saline Solution – Check Out The Details

The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded with so much controversy, and now more disturbing info pops up. The Guardian reported that the authorities in northern Germany have appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of Covid vaccines. This happened after a police investigation found out that a Red Cross nurse may have injected people with a saline solution.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

German nurse accused of administering saline solution instead of Covid vaccines to thousands of patients

At least 8,600 people in Germany might need to get fresh shots after authorities said that a nurse was being investigated for swapping Covid-19 vaccines for saline solution.The 40-year-old nurse is suspected of administering saline solution instead of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to six people at the German Red Cross vaccination centre — in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea coast — in April. Authorities are now calling all 8,600 people that were vaccinated between 5 March to 20 April to get another vaccine shot, as a precautionary measure.Police believe that the nurse might have swapped out the...
Public HealthCullman Times

South Georgia Medical Center vaccines

Southern hospitals feel strain of COVID surge, urge vaccination. Hospitals across the South are nearing a breaking point as the COVID-19 delta variant surges, patients flood emergency rooms and nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists near exhaustion.

Comments / 1

Community Policy