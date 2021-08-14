Vaccine database: Daytona Beach sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Daytona Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Daytona Beach:

101 S Ridgewood Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (386) 255-5396

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

2630 LPGA Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 281-6780

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1500 Beville Rd #300 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 255-4226

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2595 N Atlantic Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (386) 677-1073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1460 Cornerstone Blvd Sams Club

Phone: 386-760-3330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2620 S Nova Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-767-9731

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

100 S Ridgewood Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-255-4167

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3004 S Atlantic Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-788-6344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2679 N Atlantic Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 386-672-2008

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

1101 Beville Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 386-760-7880

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.