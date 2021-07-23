Cancel
Scranton, PA

Vaccine database: Scranton sites that have it on hand

Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 17 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(SCRANTON, PA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Scranton, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Scranton:

1502 Pittston Ave

Andrew Browns Drug Store Inc

Phone: (570) 346-7319

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 12:30 pm

1101 Moosic St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (570) 347-6991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 12:00am-12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am-12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am

201 N Washington Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 570-343-7301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:30 am-6:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: : am- : am

1080 S Washington Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 570-346-5924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

500 N Main Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 570-342-6411

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

609 Luzerne St

Rite Aid

Phone: 570-344-4404

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

1777 N Keyser Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 570-346-2087

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Scranton, PA
