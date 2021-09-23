CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita Falls

 18 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Wichita Falls have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Wichita Falls:

3601 Old Jacksboro Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (940) 766-0174

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3201 Seymour Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:44 PDT

Phone: (940) 766-1939

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1013 Brook Ave

Franklin Pharmacy

Phone: (940) 723-7145

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4426 Kell W Blvd

Harvest Drug & Gift

Phone: (940) 692-7081

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4590 Kell W Blvd

Market Street Pharmacy

Phone: 940-716-2515

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3801 Kell E Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 940-691-0632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4516 Old Jacksboro Hwy

United Pharmacy

Phone: 940-767-3368

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2522 Old Iowa Park Rd

United Pharmacy

Phone: 940-322-1114

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 03:00pm

Visit source for more information

2700 Central E Fwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 940-851-0629

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3130 Lawrence Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 940-696-3393

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 5

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

