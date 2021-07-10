Cancel
Jackson, MI

Jackson COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Jackson Digest
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKrei400

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(JACKSON, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Jackson, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jackson:

605 N W Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (517) 841-4201

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1100 W Argyle St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (517) 788-5476

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2777 Airport Rd

Meijer

Phone: 517-783-0010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2255 S Jackson Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 517-780-9535

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3100 E Michigan Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 517-782-9382

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1089 N Wisner St

Rite Aid

Phone: 517-782-0574

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1733 Spring Arbor Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 517-789-6630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3600 Oneil Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 517-788-6075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

210 Hinckley Blvd

Weatherwax Family Pharmacies Inc

Phone: (517) 784-3184

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1314 N W Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 517-783-1803

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1700 W Michigan Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:32 PDT

Phone: 517-817-0326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

