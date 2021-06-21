Cancel
Concord, NC

COVID-19 vaccine: Concord sites that have it on hand

Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 14 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CONCORD, NC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Concord, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Concord:

358 George W Liles Pkwy

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (704) 786-2534

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

9900 Poplar Tent Rd #124

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (704) 789-9602

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1245 Concord Pkwy N #1

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (704) 795-9868

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

5015 Weddington Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (704) 795-7148

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

760 Cabarrus Ave W

Truecare Pharmacy

Phone: (704) 788-6337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

10 Pitts School Rd NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 704-795-0091

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1495 Concord Pkwy N

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 704-786-3411

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

5230 Poplar Tent Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 704-784-1977

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

150 Concord Commons Pl SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 704-788-3135

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5825 Thunder Rd NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 704-979-2540

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

3905 Concord Pkwy S

Walmart Inc

Phone: 704-706-6045

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Medical ScienceNewswise

For Transplant Recipients, Third Time May Be the Charm for Better COVID Vaccine Protection

Newswise — In a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID 19 — more than the standard two-dose regimen for people who have received solid organ transplants.
PharmaceuticalsNBC New York

Moderna Asks FDA to Clear Covid Vaccine for Adolescents 12 to 17

The study Moderna cited included more than 3,700 adolescents. No cases of Covid were observed in participants who received two doses of the vaccine, while four cases were observed in the placebo group, according to the company. Moderna said Thursday it has asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand...
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

The CDC’s Covid-19 vaccination card, annotated

Nearly 170 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States — which means the same amount have been handed a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white record card. The CDC’s vaccination card is likely to be the primary proof of vaccination going forward...
Charlotte, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

First vaccine cash drawing is next week in N.C. Are more people getting vaccinated?

Gov. Roy Cooper has been visiting vaccination sites around North Carolina this week as the state continues to try to convince more people to get the coronavirus vaccines. Last week, Cooper announced a new cash drawing for people who get the vaccine. Four vaccinated adults will win $4 million. A separate drawing will award four $125,000 college scholarships to North Carolinians 12 to 17 years old who get a vaccine.
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, June 21

Friday, OHA reported that 13,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,124 doses were administered on June 17 and 6,934 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 17. The seven-day running average is now 14,716 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 51,616. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Of Deadly Virus In South Carolina, And It's Not Covid

Many people hoped Covid-19 would be the only deadly virus that South Carolina has to deal with this year. But unfortunately, I have extremely bad news. In a recent statement, the CDC said a respiratory virus is spreading throughout South Carolina and many other states around the country. Although it's just a cold for most healthy adults, it can be deadly for babies, young children, and anyone who is immunocompromised.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 may be 'engineered virus: Fauci

Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): US top coronavirus advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday (local time) said that COVID-19 could be a lab-invented illness as acknowledged by scientists in February 2020. Fauci said that he was open to the coronavirus lab leak theory all along, saying acknowledged COVID-19 "could possibly...
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...