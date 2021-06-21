Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

COVID-19 vaccine: Charlottesville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aSKrNtp00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Charlottesville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Charlottesville:

1417 25 University Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (434) 244-4028

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3171 District Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 434-328-7033

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1900 Abbey Rd

Giant Food

Phone: 434-244-4301

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

Visit source for more information

159 Community St

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (434) 872-0013

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

545 Radford Ln BUILDING A

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (434) 823-4151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1904 Emmet St N

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:59 PDT

Phone: (434) 295-2132

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1980 Rio Hill Center

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (434) 978-1661

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1159 Emmet St N

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:59 PDT

Phone: (434) 245-0279

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

970 Hilton Heights Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 434-978-2122

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

314 Rolkin Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 434-979-9905

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3489 Seminole Trail

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 434-964-1082

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

975 Hilton Heights Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 434-973-1412

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Wegmans Way

Wegmans Pharmacy

Phone: 800-207-6099

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville, VA
11
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen#19 54 09
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

COVID: New-case increase, positive test percentage up slightly in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 678,765 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, June 21, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 116 from the 678,649 reported Sunday, a bigger increase than the 54 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
SciencePosted by
WZDX

No, COVID immunity cannot be determined by a positive antibody test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — QUESTION:. Does having COVID antibodies mean you are immune to COVID? And if you have antibodies, should you still get vaccinated?. The FDA recently put out a statement that said, "Antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time."
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Study shows 96% of doctors vaccinated against Covid

Greater than 96 percent of America's practicing physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Medical Association. The national survey was conducted June 3 to 8 and indicated an increase of more than 20 percent of physicians vaccinated, compared to a May poll. To encourage physicians to become...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthWECT

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising. A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring. “More concerning were...
Public Healththunder1320.com

COVID-19 vaccinations

The number for people vaccinated in Tennessee is close to reaching 5 million (4.857,898). 33.4 % of the population is fully vaccinated, while 39.3% have at least one dose. Ages 61-70 seem to have the highest rate of vaccines across the state at 535,084 people vaccinated. The Tennessee Department of...
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

UVa Health opening “nation’s best” orthopedics operation near holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The chair of UVa orthopedics says coming soon to our area is the best orthopedics treatment center in the country. Dr. Bobby Chhabra telling Morning News all of UVa Health’s orthopedics operations will be moving to a huge facility off Ivy Road in December or January. He says he and a number of colleagues, architects, engineers, and others have been planning and constructing this facility over the past 10 years.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 116 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 678,765 statewide

As of June 21, Virginia is reporting 678,765 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 8,846,776 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 4,934,560 people being fully vaccinated, according to...