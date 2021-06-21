COVID-19 vaccine: Charlottesville sites that have it on hand

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Charlottesville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Charlottesville:

1417 25 University Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (434) 244-4028

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3171 District Ave Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 434-328-7033

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1900 Abbey Rd Giant Food

Phone: 434-244-4301

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 6:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-9:00pm

159 Community St Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (434) 872-0013

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

545 Radford Ln BUILDING A Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:09 PDT

Phone: (434) 823-4151

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1904 Emmet St N Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:59 PDT

Phone: (434) 295-2132

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1980 Rio Hill Center Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (434) 978-1661

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

1159 Emmet St N Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:59 PDT

Phone: (434) 245-0279

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

970 Hilton Heights Rd Sams Club

Phone: 434-978-2122

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

314 Rolkin Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 434-979-9905

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3489 Seminole Trail Walgreens Co.

Phone: 434-964-1082

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

975 Hilton Heights Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 434-973-1412

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

100 Wegmans Way Wegmans Pharmacy

Phone: 800-207-6099

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.