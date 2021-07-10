Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Manchester as of Saturday

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(MANCHESTER, NH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Manchester, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Manchester:

201 John E Devine Dr Hannaford

Phone: 603-626-1233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Phone: 603-644-2204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

859 Hanover St Hannaford

Phone: 603-627-4354

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 8:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 8:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 8:00am-8:00pm

605 Mast Rd Hannaford

Phone: 603-626-4366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

577 Mast Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 603-623-3290

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

122 McGregor St #4 Rite Aid

Phone: 603-627-3822

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am

227 S Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 603-666-8538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

606 Valley St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 603-668-7924

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

725 Gold St Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:17 PDT

Phone: 603-621-9666

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.