Manchester, NH

Manchester vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

 7 days ago
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(MANCHESTER, NH) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Manchester have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Manchester:

201 John E Devine Dr

Hannaford

Phone: 603-626-1233

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

79 Bicentennial Dr.

Hannaford

Phone: 603-644-2204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

859 Hanover St

Hannaford

Phone: 603-627-4354

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 8:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

605 Mast Rd

Hannaford

Phone: 603-626-4366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

577 Mast Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 603-623-3290

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

122 McGregor St #4

Rite Aid

Phone: 603-627-3822

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Tuesday: 12:00 am-12:00 am; Wednesday: 12:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

227 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 603-666-8538

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

606 Valley St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 603-668-7924

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

725 Gold St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 603-621-9666

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Manchester, NH
With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

