Vaccine database: Redding sites that have it on hand
(Sean Rayford / Getty)
(REDDING, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Redding have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Redding:
Phone: (530) 221-5575
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: (530) 999-6073
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: (530) 999-6099
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: (530) 224-1437
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:58:43 PDT
Phone: 530-222-8097
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm
Phone: 530-243-3616
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:53:32 PDT
Phone: 530-243-5500
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm
Phone: 530-223-3995
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 530-222-8274
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 530-247-3040
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 530-221-5028
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 530-229-1519
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 530-241-3294
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 530-221-2800
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
