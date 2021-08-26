Vaccine database: Redding sites that have it on hand

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(REDDING, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Redding have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Redding:

1060 E Cypress Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 221-5575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1035 Placer St STE 110 CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 999-6073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown

317 Lake Blvd ste b CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 999-6099

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown

1280 Dana Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 224-1437

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

1300 Dana Dr Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:58:43 PDT

Phone: 530-222-8097

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm

6424 Westside Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 530-243-3616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

1801 Eureka Way Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:53:32 PDT

Phone: 530-243-5500

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm

975 E Cypress Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 530-223-3995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

1070 E Cypress Ave Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-222-8274

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

2275 Pine St Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-247-3040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

980 E Cypress Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-221-5028

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

115 Lake Blvd E Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-229-1519

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1775 Eureka Way Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-241-3294

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

1515 Dana Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 530-221-2800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.