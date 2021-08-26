Cancel
Redding News Flash

Vaccine database: Redding sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
Redding News Flash
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0aSKrCBq00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(REDDING, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Redding have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Redding:

1060 E Cypress Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 221-5575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1035 Placer St STE 110

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 999-6073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

317 Lake Blvd ste b

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 999-6099

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

1280 Dana Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (530) 224-1437

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1300 Dana Dr

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:58:43 PDT

Phone: 530-222-8097

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm

Visit source for more information

6424 Westside Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-243-3616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1801 Eureka Way

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-14 19:53:32 PDT

Phone: 530-243-5500

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

975 E Cypress Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-223-3995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1070 E Cypress Ave

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-222-8274

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2275 Pine St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 530-247-3040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

980 E Cypress Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-221-5028

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

115 Lake Blvd E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-229-1519

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1775 Eureka Way

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 530-241-3294

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1515 Dana Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 530-221-2800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Redding News Flash

Redding News Flash

