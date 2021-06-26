Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville

(Carl Court / Getty)

(GREENVILLE, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Greenville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenville:

704 S Memorial Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (252) 758-4104

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2120 E Fire Tower Rd #101 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (252) 355-3083

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3040 Evans St #128 Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Phone: (252) 756-7393

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

705 Greenville Blvd SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (252) 917-6208

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2438 Stantonsburg Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 252-758-5188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3101 E 10th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 252-695-6253

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

671 S Memorial Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 252-754-2099

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2105 E Fire Tower Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 252-321-6582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

103 Greenville Blvd SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 252-756-1611

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

210 Greenville Blvd SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 252-355-2441

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4600 E 10th St Walmart Inc

Phone: 252-917-6286

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2830 Gateway Dr Walmart Inc

Phone: 252-917-6165

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1826 E Arlington Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 252-917-6190

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.