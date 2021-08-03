Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Bellingham

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0aSKqAJl00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Bellingham have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bellingham:

4125 Arctic Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:23:11 PDT

Phone: 360-738-7851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 8:30pm

Visit source for more information

800 Lakeway Dr

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (360) 738-4243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1225 W Bakerview Rd

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:25:31 PDT

Phone: (360) 788-2933

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2814 Meridian St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-671-3305

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1401 12th St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-733-9277

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2900 Woburn St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-715-5321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1400 Cornwall Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-733-1980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm; Thursday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3227 Northwest Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-647-2175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

220 36th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-734-8254

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1225 E Sunset Dr Suite 110

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-671-5041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

222 Telegraph Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-676-8570

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1275 E Sunset Dr

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-650-1537

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

125 S Samish Way

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-392-2936

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4090 Meridian St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-734-0229

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4420 Meridian St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:19:47 PDT

Phone: 360-647-1400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

Bellingham Dispatch

Comments / 2

