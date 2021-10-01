CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rY5M5_0aSKqAJl00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BELLINGHAM, WA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Bellingham have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bellingham:

4125 Arctic Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:49:56 PDT

Phone: 360-738-7851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 10:00am - 8:30pm; Saturday: 9:30am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

800 Lakeway Dr

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (360) 738-4243

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1225 W Bakerview Rd

Fred Meyer Pharmacy

Phone: (360) 788-2933

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2814 Meridian St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-671-3305

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1401 12th St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-733-9277

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

2900 Woburn St

Haggen Pharmacy

Phone: 360-715-5321

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1400 Cornwall Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-733-1980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00 am-7:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3227 Northwest Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-647-2175

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

220 36th St

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-734-8254

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1225 E Sunset Dr Suite 110

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-671-5041

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

222 Telegraph Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 360-676-8570

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1275 E Sunset Dr

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 360-650-1537

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

125 S Samish Way

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-392-2936

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

4090 Meridian St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 360-734-0229

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4420 Meridian St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 360-647-1400

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 6

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Rutherford Source

What to Do With Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are something everyone needs to hold on to and keep safe. They will, in many places, allow you to travel to other states, get you into large events, and may become even more important if proof of vaccination will become necessary to get a passport in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Vaccines
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Bellingham, WA
Coronavirus
KIMA TV

Yakima hospital tells most people with COVID to go to new COVID clinic

As Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital continues to operate near capacity, they’re now telling people in the community to avoid going to the hospital if they have COVID, unless it’s severe. Dr. Marty Brueggemann with Memorial hospital says, “We really want to reserve the ER for really serious illness, people who...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Item

Free COVID-19 testing site opens in Manning

MANNING - A free COVID-19 testing site has opened in Manning to provide testing to individuals not only in Clarendon County, but also throughout South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has partnered with GENETWORx Laboratories to provide the free service to all county and state residents, families and employees.
MANNING, SC
wfxl.com

Mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 boosters announced

Over the next week, Phoebe will open three mass vaccination sites in southwest Georgia to administer COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible to receive a third shot based on guidelines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for a third dose. Those who are eligible must have received their second dose at least six months ago.
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wa#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Recently Spiked In Seattle, And It Wasn't Covid

Seattle, as well as many other cities around the country, have been devastated by Covid-19. But, just as a ray of hope appeared at the end of the tunnel, another epidemic popped up. An ongoing epidemic of shigellosis, a bacterial illness that has taken several people to the hospital, is continuously being monitored by Public Health - Seattle & King County.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Can Those Vaccinated for COVID Donate Blood? What a New Study Says

Social media has been on fire lately, as some sources were bringing an intriguing claim: those who get vaccinated for COVID won’t be able to donate blood and other fluids. As vaccines are highly recommended by medical researchers and authorities, a new article from HealthFeedback.org comes to demolish the wild claim.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

113 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Die Of COVID-19; 13,166 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 100 people in Oregon have died of COVID-19 even after being fully vaccinated against the virus, state data showed. At least 113 fully vaccinated Oregonians have died of COVID-19 since January. Of the deaths, at least 63 cases involved people over the age of 80. Twenty-nine cases involved people between the ages of 70 to 79, 15 in people in the 60 to 69 age group, 3 in people ages 50 to 59, and 3 in residents between the ages of 40 to 49.
OREGON STATE
Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
167
Followers
267
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy