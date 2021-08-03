Cancel
Rochester, MN

Vaccine database: Rochester sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKpxAD00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(ROCHESTER, MN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Rochester have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester:

3827 Marketplace Dr NW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:49 PDT

Phone: (507) 536-3898

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2020 Commerce Dr NW

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:21:04 PDT

Phone: 507-286-1870

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Wednesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Thursday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Crossroads Dr

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 507-280-9441

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1315 6th St NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT

Phone: 507-289-6368

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4221 W Circle Dr NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT

Phone: 507-292-6002

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

18 9th St SE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:24:44 PDT

Phone: 507-282-1422

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3410 55th St NW

Sams Club

Phone: 507-281-8355

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

80 14th St SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 507-206-5132

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1112 Civic Center Dr NW

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 05:52:16 PDT

Phone: 507-206-5173

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3400 55th St NW

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:20:46 PDT

Phone: 507-280-7733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

25 25th St SE

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:20:46 PDT

Phone: 507-292-0909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

