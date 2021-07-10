Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Asheville as of Saturday

Posted by 
Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKpp6P00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(ASHEVILLE, NC) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Asheville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Asheville:

320 New Leicester Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (828) 252-2119

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

915 Merrimon Ave

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-255-8949

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1141 Tunnel Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-298-1425

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

29 Tunnel Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-255-4612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

863 Brevard Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-665-9361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1865 Hendersonville Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-274-1328

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

151 Smokey Park Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-670-5776

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

575 New Leicester Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-225-2756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

780 Hendersonville Rd

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 828-277-7466

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1830 Hendersonville Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (828) 274-6293

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

645 Patton Ave

Sams Club

Phone: 828-251-9791

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

91 S Tunnel Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 828-232-4042

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

578 New Leicester Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 828-771-0512

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1124 Patton Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 828-236-1519

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1835 Hendersonville Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 828-274-7560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

841 Merrimon Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 828-225-5113

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

125 Bleachery Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:57 PDT

Phone: 828-298-8092

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1636 Hendersonville Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:57 PDT

Phone: 828-333-9505

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Asheville News Watch

Asheville News Watch

Asheville, NC
35
Followers
63
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Government
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Asheville, NC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

COVID cases climbing; free testing, vaccines offered

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Thursday’s cases are all adult residents. The source of infection for six of the cases is mainland-travel-related. The seventh case is considered community-acquired and is a close contact of a previously-announced case. All active cases are in isolation, and close contacts are being identified, offered testing and directed to quarantine. Investigations are ongoing.
Kidsnbc25news.com

MDHHS urges families to vaccinate children for COVID-19 in latest town hall

Today, MDHHS held a virtual townhall to address parents and families’ questions surrounding children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Veronica McNally, the founder of the Franny Strong Foundation and I Vaccinate and consumer representative on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices hosted the event. She was joined by local doctors, educators and advocates of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Pharmaceuticalsdekalbcountyonline.com

Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination For Students

I write to share with you today that, after careful review of the science, consultation with public health officials and great consideration for the health of every Huskie, NIU is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to our list of required vaccinations for students taking in-person courses or living on campus for Fall 2021. The science continues to show that the vaccines are safe and effective in not only protecting against COVID-19 but in reducing its severity and limiting its transmission. The benefits to our students’ health and well-being, as well as the communities in which they live, learn and work, are clear – and warrant that we take this action.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Walgreens will give you $25 to get a COVID vaccine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If free doughnuts, free Super Bowl tickets, and free beer aren’t enough to entice fence-sitters into getting vaccinated against COVID-19, perhaps cash will do the trick. Walgreens is offering a $25 store credit to anyone...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Vaccinated Teachers and Students Don’t Need Masks, CDC Says

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get...
Public Healthhoiabc.com

IDPH to follow CDC guidelines for vaccinated students, teachers

SPRINGFIELD (HOI) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced it would be following the updated COVID-19 guidelines that allows for vaccinated teachers and students to no longer wear masks in school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its guidelines for K-12 schools on Friday.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy