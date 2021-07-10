Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
Myrtle Beach Times
Myrtle Beach Times
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0aSKploj00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Myrtle Beach, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Myrtle Beach:

3411 Socastee Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (843) 294-1285

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

9610 N Kings Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 449-2158

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3735 Renee Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (843) 236-4266

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2170 Oakheart Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 903-4615

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7925 N Kings Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (843) 449-1620

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 7:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1946 10th Ave N

Sams Club

Phone: 843-448-3887

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1110 Dick Pond Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:30:46 PDT

Phone: 843-232-0091

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5001 Socastee Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-293-6066

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

7800 N Kings Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 843-497-9995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4779 Highway 501

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:30:46 PDT

Phone: 843-903-5695

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3701 N Kings Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 05:30:46 PDT

Phone: 843-448-9104

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

10820 Kings Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 843-449-0502

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

541 Seaboard St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:55 PDT

Phone: 843-445-7781

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3915 N Kings Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 843-353-5590

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

125 Maryport Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:55 PDT

Phone: 843-232-0485

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1705 S Kings Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:55 PDT

Phone: 843-353-5641

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3650 Walton Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:15:55 PDT

Phone: 843-839-9845

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach Times

Myrtle Beach, SC
