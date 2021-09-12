Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lake Charles
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lake Charles have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lake Charles:
Phone: 337-480-4132
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 337-478-9197
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 337-656-7636
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Phone: 337-436-7216
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Phone: (337) 477-9068
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (337) 855-1341
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:27:29 PDT
Phone: (337) 562-7802
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm
Phone: 337-426-0906
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm
Phone: 337-602-6024
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: (337) 990-4902
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 337-494-3180
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: 337-439-9983
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-477-2668
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-474-0434
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 337-439-7114
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 337-433-4178
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 337-477-7564
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT
Phone: 337-477-7799
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT
Phone: 337-436-3909
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT
Phone: 337-477-3785
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT
Phone: 337-508-3864
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT
Phone: 337-214-6401
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
