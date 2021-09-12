CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 1 hour ago
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Lake Charles have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lake Charles:

2750 Country Club Rd

Albertsons Pharmacy

Phone: 337-480-4132

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4060 Ryan St

Albertsons Pharmacy

Phone: 337-478-9197

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3730 Nelson Rd

Avail Hospital Pharmacy

Phone: 337-656-7636

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

404 E Prien Lake Rd

Boudreaux'S New Drug Store

Phone: 337-436-7216

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

4828 Nelson Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 477-9068

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

1269 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 855-1341

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1720 W Prien Lake Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:27:29 PDT

Phone: (337) 562-7802

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4105 Kirkman St

Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy 10938

Phone: 337-426-0906

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 4:45 pm

Visit source for more information

2640 Country Club Rd #150

Hobgood Pharmacy

Phone: 337-602-6024

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2010 Country Club Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (337) 990-4902

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1701 Oak Park Blvd

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Phone: 337-494-3180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2000 Opelousas St

Swlachs-Lake Charles

Phone: 337-439-9983

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2025 Sam's Way

Sams Club

Phone: 337-477-2668

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4097 Ryan St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-474-0434

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2000 Gerstner Memorial Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-439-7114

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2636 Ryan St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-433-4178

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2755 Country Club Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-477-7564

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 337-477-7799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2500 N Martin Luther King Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 337-436-3909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3451 Nelson Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 337-477-3785

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2011 Ryan St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 337-508-3864

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-12 06:15:49 PDT

Phone: 337-214-6401

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

