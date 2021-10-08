CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine database: Stamford sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

 12 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(STAMFORD, CT) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Stamford have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Stamford:

221 Hope St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (203) 921-1313

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1 Hospital Plaza

Stamford Hospital/Covid

Phone: (203) 276-7300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1990 W Main St

Shoprite Pharmacy

Phone: (203) 978-0546

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2200 Bedford St

Stop & Shop

Phone: 203-356-0126

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Visit source for more information

780 E Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-353-9117

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1203 High Ridge Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-322-7669

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

