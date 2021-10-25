CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKpHX300

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(ABILENE, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Abilene have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Abilene:

1010 N Willis St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (325) 677-5291

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

965 N Judge Ely Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (325) 677-0616

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1345 Barrow St

H-E-B

Phone: 325-690-5011

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4450 Buffalo Gap Rd

Market Street Pharmacy

Phone: 325-695-4690

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am- 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am- 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am- 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2160 Pine St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 325-673-4737

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

920 N Willis St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 325-677-1362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3301 S 14th St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 325-698-7801

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5201 Buffalo Gap Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 325-695-8664

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4350 Southwest Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 325-695-3092

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1650 TX-351

Walmart Inc

Phone: 325-677-5584

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1619 Ambler Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 325-670-9014

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 8

