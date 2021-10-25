CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Bethlehem as of Monday

Bethlehem News Flash
 7 days ago
(BETHLEHEM, PA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Bethlehem have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Bethlehem:

305 W 4th St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (610) 691-4085

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-09:30pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:30pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-09:30pm

Visit source for more information

2174 W Union Blvd

Giant

Phone: 610-691-2845

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 6:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

3926 Linden St

Giant

Phone: 610-882-1593

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-8:00pm; Wednesday: 6:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

104 E 3rd St

Rite Aid

Phone: 610-867-3981

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1781 Stefko Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 610-865-0761

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2269 Schoenersville Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 610-865-1362

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2178 W Union Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 610-867-1004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3926 Linden St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 610-867-1300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

