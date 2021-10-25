Vaccine database: Odessa sites that have it on hand
(Jeenah Moon / Getty)
(ODESSA, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Odessa, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Odessa:
Phone: (432) 332-0908
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm
Phone: (432) 332-8470
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (432) 614-6828
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 432-362-4555
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 432-332-1623
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm; Tuesday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm; Wednesday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT
Phone: 432-332-0475
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm
Phone: 432-367-4612
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 432-550-9191
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 432-606-2394
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm
Phone: 432-333-1591
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 432-332-7361
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 432-332-8258
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 432-367-0738
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 432-580-0166
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 432-337-6637
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 432-363-9663
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 2