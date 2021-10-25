CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Vaccine database: Odessa sites that have it on hand

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0aSKpEss00

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(ODESSA, TX) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Odessa, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Odessa:

100 E University Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-0908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3050 W University Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-8470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4060 Faudree Rd #101

Dorado Pharmacy

Phone: (432) 614-6828

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3801 E 42nd St

H-E-B

Phone: 432-362-4555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

540 W 5th St

H-E-B

Phone: 432-332-1623

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm; Tuesday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm; Wednesday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2501 W University Blvd

H-E-B

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:54:08 PDT

Phone: 432-332-0475

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4950 E 42nd St

Market Street Pharmacy

Phone: 432-367-4612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy

Sams Club

Phone: 432-550-9191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

700 N Grant Ave #150

Sunflower Rx

Phone: 432-606-2394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2751 N County Rd W

United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-333-1591

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1350 E 8th St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-332-7361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1707 W 8th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-332-8258

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2161 E 42nd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-367-0738

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1305 W University Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-580-0166

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

801 Maple Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-337-6637

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4210 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 432-363-9663

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccine recipients less likely to die of other causes, CDC finds

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are not at an increased risk of death and are actually less likely to die of other causes compared to unvaccinated individuals, the CDC said in an Oct. 22 report. CDC researchers analyzed vaccination and mortality data on 6.4 million vaccinated Americans and 4.6 million unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
Odessa, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Health
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Database#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
eturbonews.com

Surprising CDC Study just released on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months. Today, CDC published new science reinforcing that vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19. In a new MMWR...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

The coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near over, despite us all wanting to get "back to normal": Only around 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. That may change soon as Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on vaccine booster shots

Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third dose – or “booster shot” – of the Pfizer-BioNtech […] The post An infectious disease expert explains new federal rules on vaccine booster shots appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HEALTH
Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
171
Followers
305
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy