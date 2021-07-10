Odessa vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(ODESSA, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Odessa have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Odessa:

100 E University Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-0908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

3050 W University Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-8470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

4060 Faudree Rd #101 Dorado Pharmacy

Phone: (432) 614-6828

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Phone: 432-362-4555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Phone: 432-332-1623

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:23:16 PDT

Phone: 432-332-0475

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

4950 E 42nd St Market Street Pharmacy

Phone: 432-367-4612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 01:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Sams Club

Phone: 432-550-9191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

700 N Grant Ave #150 Sunflower Rx

Phone: 432-606-2394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

2751 N County Rd W United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-333-1591

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1350 E 8th St United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-332-7361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

1707 W 8th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-332-8258

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2161 E 42nd St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-367-0738

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1305 W University Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-580-0166

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

801 Maple Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-337-6637

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

4210 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:27 PDT

Phone: 432-363-9663

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.