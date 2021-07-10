Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Odessa vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im2k2_0aSKpEss00

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(ODESSA, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Odessa have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Odessa:

100 E University Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-0908

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-10:00pm

Visit source for more information

3050 W University Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (432) 332-8470

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4060 Faudree Rd #101

Dorado Pharmacy

Phone: (432) 614-6828

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 2:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3801 E 42nd St

H-E-B

Phone: 432-362-4555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

540 W 5th St

H-E-B

Phone: 432-332-1623

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:30 am - 07:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2501 W University Blvd

H-E-B

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:23:16 PDT

Phone: 432-332-0475

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4950 E 42nd St

Market Street Pharmacy

Phone: 432-367-4612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 01:00pm - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy

Sams Club

Phone: 432-550-9191

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

700 N Grant Ave #150

Sunflower Rx

Phone: 432-606-2394

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 01:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2751 N County Rd W

United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-333-1591

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1350 E 8th St

United Pharmacy

Phone: 432-332-7361

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1707 W 8th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-332-8258

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2161 E 42nd St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-367-0738

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1305 W University Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-580-0166

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

801 Maple Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 432-337-6637

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4210 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:27 PDT

Phone: 432-363-9663

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
64
Followers
60
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Odessa, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Health
Odessa, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
POTUSThe Guardian

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration will add a warning to the Covid vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults, the agency announced on Wednesday. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of...
KidsPosted by
Axios

Uptick in severe respiratory virus cases among young children, CDC says

Doctors are warning about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and young children, NBC reports. Why it matters: RSV, which usually spikes during winter months, is unexpectedly spreading, particularly in Southern states. The virus can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills as many as 500 children under 5 each year, per NBC.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

New COVID-19 symptoms emerge among fully vaccinated

More data continues to come out about new COVID-19 symptoms from patients who have been vaccinated. Specifically, the ZOE COVID Symptom study has been updating its list of symptoms for those who have been vaccinated. The top 5 COVID-19 symptoms after vaccinations. The study suggested there are five COVID-19 symptoms...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of New "Smoldering Threat"

Despite nearly 70% of Americans being fully vaccinated, things aren't looking good for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many people are unvaccinated. Many of them will catch and spread the virus. The virus could mutate into something far worse. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on MSNBC.s All in With Chris Hayes yesterday to sound an alarm. If you've been vaccinated, or haven't, you need to hear these five points, which could save your life. Read each of them, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
IndustryPosted by
Health

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID Vaccines May Protect Against the Virus for Years, New Study Finds

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may protect against the virus for years, a new study found. Lingering questions surrounding the COVID vaccines have been about how long the protection will last, and if people will need booster shots to keep it going. But this new research indicates that boosters likely won't be needed - barring the emergence of variants that are stronger than the two mRNA vaccines.
POTUSAOL Corp

6 warning signs that the Delta variant is coming for unvaccinated Americans

How many unvaccinated Americans are willing to die easily preventable deaths from COVID-19 each day?. As the hyper-contagious and potentially more severe Delta variant becomes dominant here in the coming weeks, the 140 million eligible U.S. residents who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet might want to start asking themselves that question.
Public HealthWebMD

Doctors Office Favored COVID Vaccine Site for Unvaccinated

June 18, 2021 -- More than half of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to get a COVID-19 shot at their doctor’s office, according to the results of a new national survey. The survey results also underscore the ongoing problem of vaccine hesitancy, showing that about a third of Americans don't plan to get a shot and 70% of the unvaccinated are hesitant to get one.
Public HealthCNBC

Vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant—and 3 other things to know about the dominant Covid strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy