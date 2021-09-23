CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teXJY_0aSKpD0900

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(COLUMBIA, MO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

1001 W Broadway

Cv0350 D & H Drug Store - Broadway

Phone: (573) 777-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1814 Paris Rd

Cv0351 D And H Drug Store - Paris

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1400 Forum Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (573) 446-2804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1814 Paris Rd

D&H Drug Store

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1729 W Broadway

Gerbes Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (573) 445-9451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2900 Paris Rd

Gerbes Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (573) 474-9418

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3100 W Broadway

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:27:18 PDT

Phone: 573-447-2144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

405 E Nifong Blvd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:27:18 PDT

Phone: 573-442-8616

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

25 Conley Rd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 573-442-7706

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 Conley Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 573-875-2979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

222 E Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-874-3562

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1000 Club Village Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-449-8330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3001 W Broadway

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-445-9506

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

415 Conley Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-499-4935

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1201 Grindstone Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-449-0815

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Moderna study: Those vaccinated last year more likely to contract COVID-19

(WJW) – A recent study shows that people who got the Moderna vaccine a year ago are more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who got it more recently. Moderna’s Phase 3 COVE Study compared participants who received the vaccine between July 1, 2021 and August 27, 2021 to participants who got it between July 2020 and October 2020.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Vaccines
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mo#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Janssen Walk Ins
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

The CDC Made America's Pandemic Worse

The pandemic was a test of America's public health bureaucracy. It failed. Those failures were legion, and they were spread across multiple officials, agencies, and layers of government. But no institution failed quite as abysmally as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which, through a combination of arrogance, incompetence, and astonishingly poor planning, wasted America's only chance to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 before it spread widely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
FOOD SAFETY
Columbia Daily

Columbia Daily

Columbia, MO
83
Followers
234
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy