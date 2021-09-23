Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Columbia

(Kevin Winter / Getty)

(COLUMBIA, MO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

1001 W Broadway Cv0350 D & H Drug Store - Broadway

Phone: (573) 777-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1814 Paris Rd Cv0351 D And H Drug Store - Paris

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1400 Forum Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (573) 446-2804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

1814 Paris Rd D&H Drug Store

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

1729 W Broadway Gerbes Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (573) 445-9451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

2900 Paris Rd Gerbes Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:26:50 PDT

Phone: (573) 474-9418

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:27:18 PDT

Phone: 573-447-2144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:27:18 PDT

Phone: 573-442-8616

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Phone: 573-442-7706

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

101 Conley Rd Sams Club

Phone: 573-875-2979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

222 E Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-874-3562

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 06:00pm

1000 Club Village Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-449-8330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

3001 W Broadway Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-445-9506

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

415 Conley Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-499-4935

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1201 Grindstone Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-449-0815

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.