Columbia, MO

Columbia vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 4 hours ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(COLUMBIA, MO) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Columbia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia:

1001 W Broadway

Cv0350 D & H Drug Store - Broadway

Phone: (573) 777-7333

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1814 Paris Rd

Cv0351 D And H Drug Store - Paris

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1400 Forum Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (573) 446-2804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1814 Paris Rd

D&H Drug Store

Phone: (573) 777-7373

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1729 W Broadway

Gerbes Pharmacy

Phone: (573) 445-9451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2900 Paris Rd

Gerbes Pharmacy

Phone: (573) 474-9418

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3100 W Broadway

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 573-447-2144

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

405 E Nifong Blvd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 573-442-8616

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

25 Conley Rd

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 573-442-7706

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

101 Conley Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 573-875-2979

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

222 E Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-874-3562

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Friday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Saturday: 07:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1000 Club Village Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 573-449-8330

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3001 W Broadway

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-445-9506

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

415 Conley Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-499-4935

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1201 Grindstone Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 573-449-0815

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

