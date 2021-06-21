Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumming, GA

COVID-19 vaccine: Cumming sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aSKpC7Q00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CUMMING, GA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Cumming have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cumming:

1090 Buford Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 678-455-0799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2345 Bethelview Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (770) 888-1025

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2655 Freedom Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:12 PDT

Phone: (770) 781-6689

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1595 Peachtree Pkwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:27 PDT

Phone: (678) 455-4585

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5550 Bethelview Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:27 PDT

Phone: (678) 456-4054

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5475 Bethelview Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:06 PDT

Phone: (678) 455-1238

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

5310 Matt Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:13 PDT

Phone: (470) 533-5465

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1735 Buford Hwy

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:53:36 PDT

Phone: (770) 781-8152

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3480 Keith Bridge Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (678) 455-0630

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

580 Atlanta Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 781-2046

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

3290 Keith Bridge Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-886-3202

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2323 Canton Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-888-5031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1650 Buford Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 678-455-7739

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2595 Peachtree Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 678-455-4544

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1500 Market Pl Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-889-3436

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2395 Peachtree Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-406-5165

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3655 Browns Bridge Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 770-203-4860

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming Dispatch

Cumming, GA
4
Followers
18
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cumming, GA
Cumming, GA
Health
Cumming, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ga#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Public Healthkwit.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
Pharmaceuticalsbolnews.com

What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine. The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases. This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it...
Medical ScienceNewswise

For Transplant Recipients, Third Time May Be the Charm for Better COVID Vaccine Protection

Newswise — In a study published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they believe that, for the first time, there is evidence to show that three doses of vaccine increase antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID 19 — more than the standard two-dose regimen for people who have received solid organ transplants.
Industrydeseret.com

Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are 91% effective, CDC says

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have shown to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What the new CDC study said:. The study said that vaccination makes COVID-19 illness milder and shorter for...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extremely rare’ adverse event under study, Fauci says

Immunologists are looking into whether the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 vaccines can possibly result in an "extremely rare" adverse event, such as an autoimmune reaction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said the number of overall adverse events among the millions of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.
Public Healthnewschannel20.com

Reports of heart problem after COVID vaccine: What is myocarditis?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now investigating reports of heart problems from a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults. “The condition is called myocarditis, it's an inflammation of the heart muscle,” said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk’s Jan...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
Kidstechstartups.com

WHO says “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment [because] there is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19”

On May 12, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave its approval that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages 12-15. In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “The CDC now recommends the vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away.”
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

US buys 200M more Moderna vaccine doses to address pediatric vaccinations, variants

The U.S. bought 200 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker said June 16. The government has now purchased a total of 500 million doses from Moderna, including 10 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 90 million doses for delivery in the first quarter of 2022. The drugmaker said that as of June 14, it has supplied 217 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Extra COVID vaccine may help protect transplant patients

A small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. Even as most vaccinated people celebrate a return to near normalcy, millions who take immune-suppressing medicines because of transplants, cancer or other disorders remain in limbo — uncertain how protected they really are. It’s simply harder for vaccines to rev up a weak immune system.
PharmaceuticalsNBC New York

Moderna Asks FDA to Clear Covid Vaccine for Adolescents 12 to 17

The study Moderna cited included more than 3,700 adolescents. No cases of Covid were observed in participants who received two doses of the vaccine, while four cases were observed in the placebo group, according to the company. Moderna said Thursday it has asked the Food and Drug Administration to expand...