Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

COVID-19 vaccine: Conroe sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 23 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mg242_0aSKpALy00

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty)

(CONROE, TX) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Conroe have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Conroe:

2110 N Frazier St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (936) 760-3101

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

9884 TX-242

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (936) 273-5444

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2108 N Frazier St

H-E-B

Phone: 936-756-1435

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3875 W Davis St

H-E-B

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:56:37 PDT

Phone: 936-760-6810

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10200 TX-242

H-E-B

Phone: 936-525-1200

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 05:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am - 08:00 pm

Visit source for more information

341 S Loop 336 W

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (936) 270-1027

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2222 I-45

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (936) 441-7379

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2000 Westview Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 936-756-5778

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3901 E Davis St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-760-6600

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

420 N Frazier St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-494-0424

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1120 N Loop 336 W

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-760-4116

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4870 W Davis St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 936-760-3883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1407 N Loop 336 W

Walmart Inc

Phone: 936-788-5400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
20
Followers
31
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conroe, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public Healthohionewstime.com

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccine Receives Rare Heart Side Effects Warning

Side effects after the second vaccination are rare and appear to affect primarily teens and young adults. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday that it was Add alerts to patient and provider fact sheets About possible inflammation of the heart or tissues around the heart after obtaining Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine..The following revised guidance Report of rare side effects Of chest pain and heart inflammation that appear in young adults and teens.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

CDC: 4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized Or Died With Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

Here is yet another reminder that Covid-19 vaccines are not like gigantic concrete full-body condoms. Concrete condoms, in general, are a bad idea, and fully vaccinated does not mean perfectly protected against Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have already been 4,115 reported cases of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized or dying with Covid-19 coronavirus breakthrough infections.
Fort Bend County, TXClick2Houston.com

5 Fort Bend County residents diagnosed with Delta variant of COVID-19, authorities say

HOUSTON – Five Fort Bend County residents were confirmed with the Delta variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, county health authorities said. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services authorities said three of these people had received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of symptoms. The vaccination status of the fifth person has not been determined. Although symptoms were present, no one was hospitalized.
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, would like to encourage all eligible residents to be vaccinated. Everyone 12 years of age and older are eligible for a vaccine in Texas. Hospitals, physicians’ offices, and pharmacies...