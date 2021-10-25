Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Maria

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(SANTA MARIA, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Santa Maria, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Santa Maria:

4852 S Bradley Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 938-9994

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1830 N Broadway CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (805) 348-3555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

2116 S Broadway CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 922-7934

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

223 Betteravia Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (805) 922-7184

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

345 Town Center E Rite Aid

Phone: 805-925-1167

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

2405 S Broadway Rite Aid

Phone: 805-925-6404

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

2320 S Broadway Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 805-928-7623

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

2399 S Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 805-928-4633

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

707 N Broadway Walgreens Co.

Phone: 805-614-4667

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

2220 S Bradley Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 805-349-7885

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2240 S Bradley Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 805-348-4951

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

500 S Blosser Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 805-863-9145

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.