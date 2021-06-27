Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joliet, IL

Vaccine database: Joliet sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 23 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0aSKp6uJ00

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(JOLIET, IL) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Joliet have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Joliet:

2130 W Jefferson St

Basinger Pharmacy

Phone: (815) 725-1102

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3200 Caton Farm Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 267-8130

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

Cvs Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (815) 577-0457

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1403 W Jefferson St

Osco Drug

Phone: 815-725-1290

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1535 N Larkin Ave

Osco Drug

Phone: 815-729-2487

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1163 W Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-4002

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1801 Ingalls Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-729-1680

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

1514 Essington Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-744-5522

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

358 E Cass St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-727-0033

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2101 W Jefferson St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 815-730-3867

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2424 W Jefferson St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 815-744-7575

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet, IL
19
Followers
28
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Joliet, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Il Rrb Supplies#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When can kids get the COVID vaccine?

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this month he is “cautiously optimistic” that children under 12 can get the COVID vaccine by Thanksgiving. “We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we’re speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s “New Day” this month.
Public HealthEast Bay Times

Teen boy dies a few days after receiving second COVID vaccine shot

After a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel this week deemed COVID-19 more dangerous to kids than the vaccine to prevent it, Michigan health authorities reported to the agency that a 13-year-old boy died within days of receiving the shot. The Saginaw County Health Department said Thursday that...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 321,199,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 380,222,670 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 320,687,205 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June...
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

More vaccine doses going to waste in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The rate of vaccination is slowing down across Illinois but is this leading to vaccines going to waste?. Across the state, almost 56,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have ended up in the garbage to date. Back in April, Newschannel 20 and Fox Illinois reported 2,600...
Public Healthhometownstations.com

Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis emerge after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have put out an alert of reported cases of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine. The CDC says that since April 2021, there have been more than a thousand reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States of cases of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis and pericarditis. The reported cases occur after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination (such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).
Pharmaceuticalsq13fox.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
Kidshelloniceworld.com

COVID-19: Henry stays course on vaccine for children, despite no WHO policy

The WHO hasn’t made general recommendations on vaccinating kids against COVID-19, saying more evidence is needed. B.C.’s policy to vaccinate children against COVID-19 is the right thing to do, despite no direction from the World Health Organization, says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry said Canada and other countries...
ScienceWLTX.com

No, COVID immunity cannot be determined by a positive antibody test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — QUESTION:. Does having COVID antibodies mean you are immune to COVID? And if you have antibodies, should you still get vaccinated?. The FDA recently put out a statement that said, "Antibody tests should not be used to evaluate a person's level of immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time."
Public HealthPosted by
WJCT News

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.