Santa Barbara, CA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara as of Monday

 7 days ago
(Jacob King / Getty)

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Santa Barbara have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Santa Barbara:

1282 Coast Village Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 565-0897

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3939 State St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 681-8292

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1109 State St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 564-3267

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1835 Cliff Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT

Phone: (805) 962-8709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

222 W Carrillo St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (805) 965-9632

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

351 S Patterson Ave

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Phone: (805) 678-7016

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: closed

100 W Carrillo St

Ralphs Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:06 PDT

Phone: (805) 564-7070

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

35 S Milpas St

Rite Aid

Phone: 805-965-0787

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

825 State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 805-966-2760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

1976 Cliff Dr

Rite Aid

Phone: 805-564-6599

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1046 Coast Village Rd Suite B

Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 805-969-4728

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

