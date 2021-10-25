Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara as of Monday
(Jacob King / Getty)
(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Santa Barbara have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Santa Barbara:
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (805) 565-0897
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (805) 681-8292
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (805) 564-3267
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:51:33 PDT
Phone: (805) 962-8709
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (805) 965-9632
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (805) 678-7016
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: closed; Tuesday: closed; Wednesday: closed
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:06 PDT
Phone: (805) 564-7070
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Phone: 805-965-0787
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 805-966-2760
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 805-564-6599
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 805-969-4728
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
