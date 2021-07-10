Victorville COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(VICTORVILLE, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Victorville have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Victorville:

12380 Hesperia Rd #2 Alan E Gorenberg Md Inc Victorville

Phone: (760) 243-4188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

14426 Palmdale Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 243-1771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

13650 Bear Valley Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 243-4595

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

12677 Hesperia Rd STE 180 Queens Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 962-1200

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

14629 Seventh St Rite Aid

Phone: 760-245-6600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

13720 Bear Valley Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 760-955-2070

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

14515 Mojave Dr STE B Rite Aid

Phone: 760-955-7898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

16120 Bear Valley Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 760-951-0210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

12199 Hesperia Rd Vons Pharmacy

Phone: 760-241-8384

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

12184 Palmdale Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-561-7009

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

13655 Bear Valley Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-949-8930

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

11896 Amargosa Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:45 PDT

Phone: 760-951-5005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

12234 Palmdale Rd Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:45 PDT

Phone: 760-493-3047

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.