Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Vaccine database: Victorville sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMVJ_0aSKp3G800

(Sean Gardner / Getty)

(VICTORVILLE, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Victorville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Victorville:

12380 Hesperia Rd #2

Alan E Gorenberg Md Inc Victorville

Phone: (760) 243-4188

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14426 Palmdale Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 243-1771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

13650 Bear Valley Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (760) 243-4595

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

12677 Hesperia Rd STE 180

Queens Pharmacy

Phone: (760) 962-1200

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14629 Seventh St

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-245-6600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

13720 Bear Valley Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-955-2070

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

14515 Mojave Dr STE B

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-955-7898

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

16120 Bear Valley Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 760-951-0210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

12199 Hesperia Rd

Vons Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:52:47 PDT

Phone: 760-241-8384

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

12184 Palmdale Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-561-7009

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

13655 Bear Valley Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 760-949-8930

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

11896 Amargosa Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-951-5005

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

12234 Palmdale Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 760-493-3047

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
24
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Victorville, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Cardiology experts report link between mild heart problem, COVID vaccine

Researchers at UMass Medical School have reported on a case of mild heart inflammation in a young male who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted health care professionals that it is reviewing several dozen cases of myocarditis that have been reported in adolescents and young adults after the second vaccine dose.
Public Healthwtaq.com

CDC says U.S. young adults less likely to take COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – Younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, and if that pace of vaccination continues through August, vaccine coverage among younger adults will not reach levels achieved with older adults, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday. The...
Kidstechstartups.com

WHO says “Children should not be vaccinated for the moment [because] there is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19”

On May 12, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave its approval that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages 12-15. In a statement, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “The CDC now recommends the vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Half of Unvaccinated People in the U.S. Have This in Common, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID in the U.S. started rolling out in December to a select group of people, but now, anyone over the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 53 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. But, whether it's due to concern about the speed at which they were developed, religious reasons, or political ones, many people have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now, a new survey says half of people who haven't gotten their COVID shot have something in common.
Public Healthkion546.com

The CDC’s Covid-19 vaccination card, annotated

Nearly 170 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the United States — which means the same amount have been handed a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s white record card. The CDC’s vaccination card is likely to be the primary proof of vaccination going forward...
Kidsmedicalkidnap.com

CDC Begins Mass Extermination Program of Americans’ Children Aged 12 to 17 Implementing Eugenic Population Control Measures through COVID-19 Bioweapons

Rochelle Walensky, the current director of the criminal organization and marketing arm of the pharmaceutical industry, the CDC, which should be renamed more appropriately as the Center for DEATH and population Control, has committed crimes against humanity by heading up a program to kill, maim, and render infertile Americans’ children between the ages of 12 and 17.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How long will your COVID-19 vaccination last?

If you are fully vaccinated, you may be excited about gathering with family and friends this summer. You might even be planning a winter vacation. But there are still nagging questions about how long protection from the coronavirus vaccines will last. For instance, will it wear off gradually or suddenly? Will you need a booster shot?
KidsPosted by
HealthDay

5 Tests You Should Not Order for a Child With Autism

MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A leading medical group is offering testing guidelines for children with autistic behaviors. The American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health emphasized that certain measurements to test for exposure to chemicals are not helpful to guide treatment. The council pointed out that just because a chemical is found in the body doesn't mean it will cause harm.
Public Healthrenalandurologynews.com

AMA: 96 Percent of Physicians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(HealthDay News) — Ninety-six percent of physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the results of a survey conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA). The survey was developed by the AMA and was fielded to 301 physicians, including 150 primary care physicians (PCPs) and 151 specialists, from June...
California StateNBC Los Angeles

McDonald's Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines at Their California Stores

McDonald's is partnering up with the California Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 70 locations beginning June 21. The pop-up clinics will offer vaccines to McDonald's employees, their family, and the general public. Those who get a vaccine at McDonald's will receive a coupon...
Sciencethebl.com

CCP Virus and vaccines are two stages of bioterrorism, says Dr. McCullough

Dr. Peter McCullough, an American professor of medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University, stated in an interview last week that the world has been exposed to a form of bioterrorism and that the repression of early Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus treatments “was tightly linked to the development of a vaccine.”
Sciencejioforme.com

Tuberculosis development may be associated with bone repair products

Friday, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A tuberculosis Outbreaks that may be related to products used to repair bone are being investigated by US health authorities. More than 100 patients may have been infected after undergoing spinal surgery fracture Repair with bone products contaminated with the causative bacteria TB, Washington post report.