Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Cedar Rapids

(John Moore / Getty)

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cedar Rapids, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cedar Rapids:

3419 16th Ave SW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-3262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1030 Blairs Ferry Rd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 393-4348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3400 Edgewood Rd SW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-4777

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-365-5343

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-393-4480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-362-3649

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-366-2239

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-363-3587

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Phone: 319-362-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-294-9193

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-294-8095

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-363-0219

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm; Friday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-396-7419

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

2605 Blairs Ferry Rd NE Sams Club

Phone: 319-393-7746

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5750 C Ave NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-2001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

324 Edgewood Rd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-0636

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2821 1st Ave SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-365-6306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3325 16th Ave SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-221-1498

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2645 Blairs Ferry Rd NE Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:12:14 PDT

Phone: 319-393-0444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3601 29th Ave SW Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:12:14 PDT

Phone: 319-390-9922

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.