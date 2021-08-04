Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Digest
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzps6_0aSKp1Ug00

(John Moore / Getty)

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Cedar Rapids, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cedar Rapids:

3419 16th Ave SW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-3262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1030 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 393-4348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3400 Edgewood Rd SW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:36 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-4777

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1843 Johnson Ave NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-365-5343

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

279 Collins Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-393-4480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

20 Wilson Ave SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-362-3649

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1556 1st Ave NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-366-2239

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3235 Oakland Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-363-3587

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4035 Mt Vernon Rd SE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 319-362-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5050 Edgewood Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-294-9193

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

505 Boyson Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-294-8095

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1520 6th St SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-363-0219

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm; Thursday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm; Friday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4825 Johnson Ave NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:27:40 PDT

Phone: 319-396-7419

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2605 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

Sams Club

Phone: 319-393-7746

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5750 C Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-2001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

324 Edgewood Rd NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-0636

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2821 1st Ave SE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-365-6306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3325 16th Ave SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-221-1498

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2645 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:12:14 PDT

Phone: 319-393-0444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3601 29th Ave SW

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-04 06:12:14 PDT

Phone: 319-390-9922

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

