Cedar Rapids, IA

COVID-19 vaccine: Cedar Rapids sites that have it on hand

Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aSKp1Ug00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Cedar Rapids have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Cedar Rapids:

3419 16th Ave SW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-3262

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1030 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (319) 393-4348

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

3400 Edgewood Rd SW

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (319) 396-4777

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1843 Johnson Ave NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-365-5343

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

279 Collins Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-393-4480

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

20 Wilson Ave SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-362-3649

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

1556 1st Ave NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-366-2239

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

3235 Oakland Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-363-3587

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

4035 Mt Vernon Rd SE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Phone: 319-362-7900

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 8:00 pm

5050 Edgewood Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-294-9193

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

505 Boyson Rd NE

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-294-8095

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

1520 6th St SW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-363-0219

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 7:00 am - 10:00 pm

4825 Johnson Ave NW

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:07 PDT

Phone: 319-396-7419

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

2605 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

Sams Club

Phone: 319-393-7746

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

5750 C Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-2001

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

324 Edgewood Rd NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-730-0636

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2821 1st Ave SE

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-365-6306

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3325 16th Ave SW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 319-221-1498

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2645 Blairs Ferry Rd NE

Walmart Inc

Phone: 319-393-0444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3601 29th Ave SW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 319-390-9922

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
CBS News

Sweden halts use of Moderna's COVID vaccine in under 30s

Stockholm — Sweden's Public Health Agency on Wednesday recommended a temporary halt to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine among young adults, citing concerns over rare side effects to the heart. It said the pause should initially be in force until December 1, explaining that it had received evidence of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis).
Tidewater News

Pfizer Asks F.D.A. to Authorize Its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11

Pfizer’s medical trial for youngsters was not supposed to attract significant conclusions in regards to the vaccine’s capability to stop illness or hospitalizations. Instead, researchers checked out antibody ranges, evaluating them with ranges in adults that had conferred excessive safety. Regulators are anticipated to check these immune responses to vaccine efficacy knowledge within the grownup inhabitants.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
SlashGear

Pfizer asks FDA for COVID-19 vaccine expansion to 5-11 year old kids

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could soon be authorized for children aged 5-11, with the pharma company applying to the US FDA for an extension of its current permissions. The expansion, if approved by the Food and Drug Administration, would make Pfizer’s drug – branded Comirnaty – the first vaccination option for children aged under 12 years.
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
