Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjroD_0aSKozp200

(Jeenah Moon / Getty)

(SAGINAW, MI) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Saginaw have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Saginaw:

316 S 4th Ave

Downs Pharmacy

Phone: (989) 758-6000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

4672 State St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (989) 921-6222

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8400 Gratiot Rd

Meijer

Phone: 989-781-6510

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3360 Tittabawassee Rd

Meijer

Phone: 989-249-6010

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3050 Bay Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-792-9606

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5050 Gratiot Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-249-4215

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1470 Tittabawassee Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-754-8477

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

806 Gratiot Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-791-4221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3403 E Genesee Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-752-8240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4598 State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-792-3451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 08:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

531 W Genesee Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 989-753-2447

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5656 Bay Rd

Sams Club

Phone: 989-790-0954

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5825 Brockway Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 989-497-8102

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5650 Bay Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 989-790-3990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
107
Followers
189
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Health
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Saginaw, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Women's HealthABC 33/40 News

ADPH urges vaccination for pregnant women

The Alabama Department of Public Health joins the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) in strongly urging all pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This recommendation includes those who are recently pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or breastfeeding. Recently, the CDC...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effectiveness 66 Percent During Delta Predominance

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection decreased to 66 percent when the delta variant became predominant, according to research published in the Aug. 24 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida adds 21, 208 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, CDC data shows

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 16,820 people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida reported 21, 208 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths connected to the virus Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s right in line with...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Fauci: Pandemic Could Be Under Control by Spring if Enough People Get Vaxxed

The U.S. could finally have the COVID-19 pandemic under control by next spring—but only if enough Americans get vaccinated before then, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser told CNN on Sunday night: “We hope we'll be there... but there’s no guarantee because it’s up to us. If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on and lead to the development of another variant.” Fauci said that it’s not clear what proportion of people had to be vaccinated before life could return to normal, so the only answer was to persuade as many people as possible to get their shots. At the moment, only 51.5 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. Fauci was speaking to CNN after the FDA gave its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 16 and over.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Decision on J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses Could Take Weeks

FRIDAY, Aug. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A decision on booster shots for the approximately 13.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take weeks, according to people familiar with the issue. Federal health officials are waiting on results from a government-backed clinical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy