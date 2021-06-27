Lafayette vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area
(LAFAYETTE, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lafayette, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lafayette:
Phone: 337-269-0136
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Phone: (337) 993-9883
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (337) 984-5220
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (337) 232-7380
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (337) 232-1564
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (337) 984-1092
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (337) 269-9300
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (337) 232-5506
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (337) 235-9197
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (337) 983-2262
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (337) 981-9673
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: 337-886-0023
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Phone: 337-289-2844
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Phone: 337-706-7706
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Phone: 337-470-2111
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Phone: 337-446-0555
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Phone: 337-330-0031
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 337-233-2265
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 337-984-5133
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 337-406-8806
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 337-769-9451
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-216-0633
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-399-0280
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Phone: 337-988-1940
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 337-572-9053
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 337-456-6768
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: 337-235-4578
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Phone: 337-896-0128
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 337-984-1057
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 337-988-7284
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 337-232-9317
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 337-216-9187
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 337-216-9399
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 337-989-4082
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-231-1852
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Phone: 337-889-3170
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.