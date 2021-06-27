Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Lafayette Digest
 22 minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqQAl_0aSKox3a00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(LAFAYETTE, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lafayette, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lafayette:

2501 W Pinhook Rd

Acadiana Center, Llc(Acadiana Ctr For Orthopedic And Occ Med)

Phone: 337-269-0136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

6800 Johnston St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 993-9883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4406 Johnston St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (337) 984-5220

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

705 Bertrand Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-7380

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1315 Moss St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-1564

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1920 Kaliste Saloom Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 984-1092

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

3754 Moss St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (337) 269-9300

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

111 Westgate Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-5506

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1326 W Pinhook Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 235-9197

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5044 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 983-2262

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4313 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (337) 981-9673

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

901 W Gloria Switch Rd

Gerard K Williams Md A Pmc

Phone: 337-886-0023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1214 Coolidge St

Lafayette General Medical Center

Phone: 337-289-2844

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6770 Johnston St Suite A

Neighbors Pharmacy, Llc.

Phone: 337-706-7706

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Our Lady Of Lourdes Rmc, Inc.

Phone: 337-470-2111

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2912 Johnston St

Priority Access Urgent Care

Phone: 337-446-0555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

401 Youngsville Hwy

Pediatric Group Of Acadiana

Phone: 337-330-0031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2678 Johnston St

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-233-2265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4400 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-984-5133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-406-8806

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Patterson St

Swlachs-Lafayette

Phone: 337-769-9451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Sams Club

Phone: 337-216-0633

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3217 Johnston St

Southstar Urgent Care - Lafayette 2Lafayette Midtown @2 Urgent Care

Phone: 337-399-0280

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Super 1 Pharmacy 623

Phone: 337-988-1940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

215 W Willow St

Super 1 Pharmacy 627

Phone: 337-572-9053

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1004 Surrey St

Surrey Street Community Health Cetner

Phone: 337-456-6768

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

509 Jefferson St

Teche Drugs, Inc.(Teche Drugs & Gifts)

Phone: 337-235-4578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

Visit source for more information

920 W Gloria Switch Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-896-0128

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6130 Johnston St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-984-1057

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4710 Johnston St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-988-7284

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2700 Johnston St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-232-9317

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2517 Kaliste Saloom Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-216-9187

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2822 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-216-9399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3142 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 337-989-4082

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2428 W Pinhook Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 337-231-1852

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2807 Kaliste Saloom Rd

Icare Pharmacy

Phone: 337-889-3170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

