Lafayette vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

(LAFAYETTE, LA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lafayette, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lafayette:

2501 W Pinhook Rd Acadiana Center, Llc(Acadiana Ctr For Orthopedic And Occ Med)

Phone: 337-269-0136

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

6800 Johnston St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 993-9883

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4406 Johnston St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (337) 984-5220

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

705 Bertrand Dr CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-7380

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1315 Moss St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-1564

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1920 Kaliste Saloom Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 984-1092

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

3754 Moss St CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:55:56 PDT

Phone: (337) 269-9300

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

111 Westgate Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 232-5506

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

1326 W Pinhook Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 235-9197

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

5044 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (337) 983-2262

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

4313 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:54:25 PDT

Phone: (337) 981-9673

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

901 W Gloria Switch Rd Gerard K Williams Md A Pmc

Phone: 337-886-0023

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:30 pm

1214 Coolidge St Lafayette General Medical Center

Phone: 337-289-2844

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

6770 Johnston St Suite A Neighbors Pharmacy, Llc.

Phone: 337-706-7706

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Our Lady Of Lourdes Rmc, Inc.

Phone: 337-470-2111

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

2912 Johnston St Priority Access Urgent Care

Phone: 337-446-0555

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

401 Youngsville Hwy Pediatric Group Of Acadiana

Phone: 337-330-0031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 5:00 pm

2678 Johnston St Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-233-2265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

4400 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-984-5133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2863 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 337-406-8806

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Phone: 337-769-9451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Sams Club

Phone: 337-216-0633

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3217 Johnston St Southstar Urgent Care - Lafayette 2Lafayette Midtown @2 Urgent Care

Phone: 337-399-0280

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Super 1 Pharmacy 623

Phone: 337-988-1940

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

215 W Willow St Super 1 Pharmacy 627

Phone: 337-572-9053

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1004 Surrey St Surrey Street Community Health Cetner

Phone: 337-456-6768

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

509 Jefferson St Teche Drugs, Inc.(Teche Drugs & Gifts)

Phone: 337-235-4578

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

920 W Gloria Switch Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-896-0128

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

6130 Johnston St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-984-1057

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4710 Johnston St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-988-7284

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2700 Johnston St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-232-9317

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

2517 Kaliste Saloom Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-216-9187

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2822 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 337-216-9399

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3142 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Walmart Inc

Phone: 337-989-4082

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

2428 W Pinhook Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 337-231-1852

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

2807 Kaliste Saloom Rd Icare Pharmacy

Phone: 337-889-3170

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.