Vaccine database: Newark sites that have it on hand
(NEWARK, DE) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Newark, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newark:
Phone: 302-286-0415
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:23 PDT
Phone: (302) 235-5509
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 302-368-1614
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:19:27 PDT
Phone: 302-453-1337
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:23:44 PDT
Phone: 302-834-0532
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm
Phone: 302-731-9111
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm
Phone: 302-737-4440
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm
Phone: 302-453-2335
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 302-737-6400
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-456-6760
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-366-5660
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-455-1707
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-453-4800
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-631-1900
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-369-2510
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 302-453-1010
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
