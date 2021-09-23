CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Vaccine database: Newark sites that have it on hand

Newark Bulletin
Newark Bulletin
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVETd_0aSKouPP00

(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(NEWARK, DE) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Newark, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newark:

100 College Square

Acme Pharmacy

Phone: 302-286-0415

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

604 Corner Ketch Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:25:23 PDT

Phone: (302) 235-5509

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

263 S Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 302-368-1614

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1602 Capitol Trail

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:19:27 PDT

Phone: 302-453-1337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

400 Peoples Plaza

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 06:23:44 PDT

Phone: 302-834-0532

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4 Polly Drummond Hill Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 302-731-9111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4607 Stanton-Ogletown Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 302-737-4440

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Friday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

100 Suburban Dr

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 302-453-2335

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

15 University Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-737-6400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

216 Suburban Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-456-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

4114 Ogletown Stanton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-366-5660

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

372 Possum Park Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-455-1707

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2719 Pulaski Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-453-4800

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Plaza Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-631-1900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

19 Marrows Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-369-2510

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

2651 Kirkwood Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 302-453-1010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

 

