Visalia, CA

Visalia vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Visalia Updates
 10 hours ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(VISALIA, CA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Visalia have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Visalia:

1455 E Noble Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (559) 636-1603

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm

4247 S Mooney Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:18:17 PDT

Phone: (559) 749-0748

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm

1405 W Cameron Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:16:29 PDT

Phone: 559-636-9783

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00am - 8:30pm

2727 S Mooney Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-733-0770

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

5212 W Walnut Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-733-5404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

1735 E Walnut Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-625-3831

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00 am-8:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

3010 N Demaree St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-734-5861

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

100 W Walnut Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-635-7810

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

5328 W Cypress Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-741-9583

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1819 E Noble Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:46 PDT

Phone: 559-636-2302

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1320 N Demaree St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:46 PDT

Phone: 559-429-3264

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3750 S Mooney Blvd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:17:46 PDT

Phone: 559-802-4429

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:15pm, 2:15pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

