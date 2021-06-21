Cancel
Visalia, CA

COVID-19 vaccine: Visalia sites that have it on hand

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 15 hours ago
(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(VISALIA, CA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Visalia have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Visalia:

1455 E Noble Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (559) 636-1603

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4247 S Mooney Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-05-09 19:51:26 PDT

Phone: (559) 749-0748

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 W Cameron Ave

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 559-636-9783

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:30pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:30pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:30pm

Visit source for more information

2727 S Mooney Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-733-0770

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5212 W Walnut Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-733-5404

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1735 E Walnut Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 559-625-3831

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Wednesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3010 N Demaree St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-734-5861

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

100 W Walnut Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-635-7810

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5328 W Cypress Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 559-741-9583

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1819 E Noble Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 559-636-2302

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1320 N Demaree St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 559-429-3264

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3750 S Mooney Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 559-802-4429

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
43
Followers
20
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

