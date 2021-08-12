Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0aSKorlE00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(LAS CRUCES, NM) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Las Cruces, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Las Cruces:

940 N Main St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (575) 524-5900

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3291 Del Rey Blvd #3

Del-Rey Pharmacy

Phone: 575-888-4756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

3291 Del Rey Blvd #3

Del Rey Pharmacy

Phone: (575) 888-4756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1285 El Paseo Rd

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 575-541-1264

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2551 E Lohman Ave

Sav-On Pharmacy

Phone: 575-521-9841

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2711 N Telshor Blvd

Sams Club

Phone: 575-521-7858

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3990 E Lohman Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-522-1457

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

1256 El Paseo Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-525-8713

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

3375 Rinconada Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-382-9100

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

3100 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-525-0298

Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen

Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2300 E Lohman Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 575-647-2506

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

Visit source for more information

571 Walton Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-525-1222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3331 Rinconada Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-680-3772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1550 S Valley Dr

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-523-4924

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 575-323-6098

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

