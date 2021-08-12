Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Las Cruces
(LAS CRUCES, NM) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Las Cruces, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Las Cruces:
Phone: (575) 524-5900
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm
Phone: 575-888-4756
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown
Phone: (575) 888-4756
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Phone: 575-541-1264
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 575-521-9841
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 575-521-7858
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Phone: 575-522-1457
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 575-525-8713
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 575-382-9100
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Thursday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Friday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 575-525-0298
Available vaccine types: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Hours: Thursday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Friday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Saturday: 12:00am - 12:00am
Phone: 575-647-2506
Available vaccine types: Moderna
Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 06:00pm
Phone: 575-525-1222
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:15pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 575-680-3772
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 575-523-4924
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 575-323-6098
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
